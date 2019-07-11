wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Accidentally Uploaded Entire Smackdown Episode To Youtube, Daniel Bryan’s Return Match Online, Jimmy Uso Defends UUDD Title

July 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 7-9-19

– According to Fightful, WWE accidentally uploaded this past Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live to their Youtube page. The video has since been removed.

– WWE has also uploaded the full match of Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn from Wrestlemania 34.

– The latest UpUpDdownDown episode features Jimmy Uso defending his title against R-Truth.

