WWE News: ACH Finishing Indie Commitments, Trevor Lee in Attendance at NXT Event, and Matches Advertised for White Plains Event in March

January 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ACH

PWInsider reports that ACH has begun his final appearances on the independent scene. ACH is currently slated to begin his stint at the WWE Performance Center later this month.

– PWInsider also reports that Trevor Lee attended a weekend NXT live event in Durham, North Carolina. Trevor Lee recently announced that he’s a free agent earlier this month. The report notes that he’s expected to head to WWE developmental soon.

– WWE is heading to the Westchester County Center for a live event on March 4. The official website for the venue has announced the following match-ups and Superstars for the event:

* AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE Championship Match
* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – Triple Threat Match for The Smackdown Women’s Championship
* Plus more of your favorite WWE Superstars including: The New Day, Jeff Hardy, Rusev, The Bar, Carmella, The Miz, Samoa Joe and many more!

