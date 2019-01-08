WWE News: ACH Finishing Indie Commitments, Trevor Lee in Attendance at NXT Event, and Matches Advertised for White Plains Event in March

– PWInsider reports that ACH has begun his final appearances on the independent scene. ACH is currently slated to begin his stint at the WWE Performance Center later this month.

– PWInsider also reports that Trevor Lee attended a weekend NXT live event in Durham, North Carolina. Trevor Lee recently announced that he’s a free agent earlier this month. The report notes that he’s expected to head to WWE developmental soon.

– WWE is heading to the Westchester County Center for a live event on March 4. The official website for the venue has announced the following match-ups and Superstars for the event:

* AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – WWE Championship Match

* Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch – Triple Threat Match for The Smackdown Women’s Championship

* Plus more of your favorite WWE Superstars including: The New Day, Jeff Hardy, Rusev, The Bar, Carmella, The Miz, Samoa Joe and many more!