WWE Acknowledges Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch’s Relationship, Calls Them WWE’s ‘Newest Power Couple’

— As was previously reported, Becky Lynch had all but confirmed a relationship with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Rollins confirmed the relationship earlier today with an Instagram post (which you can see below).

WWE has also confirmed the relationship by posting an article on their website, stating the following:

WWE officially has its newest power couple!

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Universal Champion Seth Rollins confirmed that he and Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are officially an item. Rollins made their relationship public with an image of the two sharing a kiss following Rollins’ defeat of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Said Instagram post can be seen below: