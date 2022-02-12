wrestling / News
WWE Acknowledges Spoiler From Taping For Next Week’s Smackdown
February 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced one of the big spoilers for next week’s WWE Smackdown, which are being taped tonight. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
You can see the full announcement below:
A new champion was crowned during SmackDown tapings
During a special SmackDown taping on Feb. 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the Intercontinental Championship.
Tune in to SmackDown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX to see how The Master Strategist emerged victorious in the hard-fought battle for the gold!
More Trending Stories
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Reuniting Big E With New Day On WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds