wrestling / News

WWE Acknowledges Spoiler From Taping For Next Week’s Smackdown

February 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced one of the big spoilers for next week’s WWE Smackdown, which are being taped tonight. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

You can see the full announcement below:

A new champion was crowned during SmackDown tapings
During a special SmackDown taping on Feb. 11, Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

Tune in to SmackDown next Friday at 8/7 C on FOX to see how The Master Strategist emerged victorious in the hard-fought battle for the gold!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Spoilers, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading