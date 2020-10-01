wrestling / News

WWE News: Adam Cole vs. Austin Theory Highlights, Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Trade Barbs

October 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole NXT

– WWE posted a video clip from Adam Cole’s win over Austin Theory on tonight’s NXT. You can see the video below:

– The company also showed a clip of Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott trading harsh words ahead of their match at NXT Takeover 31:

