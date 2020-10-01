wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole vs. Austin Theory Highlights, Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Trade Barbs
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted a video clip from Adam Cole’s win over Austin Theory on tonight’s NXT. You can see the video below:
– The company also showed a clip of Santos Escobar and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott trading harsh words ahead of their match at NXT Takeover 31:
More Trending Stories
- Hiroshi Tanahashi Reflects on Anger Toward Antonio Inoki’s Leadership for NJPW in Early 2000s
- NJPW Wrestlers Were Reportedly Skeptical about Harold Meij’s Plans For The Promotion
- Dolph Ziggler Weighs In on WWE Classifying Talent as Independent Contractors, Says He Sees Both Sides of the Issue
- Zelina Vega Weighs In On Her TNA Experience, Recalls Sting & Kurt Angle Going to Bat For Her