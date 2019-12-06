wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Does Britt Baker Challenge, Kurt Angle Visits Marines, Sheamus And NASCAR
December 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole is doing the Britt Baker (“That’s Adam Cole’s girlfriend”) challenge.
#brittbakerchallenge pic.twitter.com/5nzwo7R5Rr
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) December 6, 2019
– Sheamus helps NASCAR drivers with their trash talk.
.@NASCAR drivers talked a lot of trash about each other this year… but @WWESheamus wasn't impressed.
The @WWE star gave the crew some tips on catchphrases and whip the lads into shape. pic.twitter.com/ojOJ9uwoKd
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) December 6, 2019
– Kurt Angle posted the following on Instagram
More Trending Stories
- Santino Marella on the Origin of the Cobra, How It’s The Most Effective Finisher of All-Time
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair & Eric Bischoff Getting Into Backstage Fight in WWE in 2003, How He Dealt With Talent Upset Over Bischoff Being Hired by WWE in 2002
- WWE Network Reportedly Cracking Down on International VPN Usage
- The Sandman Says He Never Spoke to Jordynne Grace, Clarifies What He Believes Regarding Women Main Eventing, Grace Responds and Says He’s Lying, Details What Happened