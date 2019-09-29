wrestling / News
WWE News: Adam Cole Declares That the Prophecy Will Continue, Booker T Takes Over FOX Production Truck
– As previously reported, NXT champion Adam Cole was pulled from an event tour due to an arm injury. As of now, he’s still being promoted for his title defense against Matt Riddle on the two-hour debut for NXT on the USA Network on Wednesday, October 2. Adam Cole released this promo on the match today, declaring that the prophecy will not come to an end. You can check out that Adam Cole promo below. He’s wearing a visible cast on his wrist in the promo. Cole stated the following:
“Matt, let me explain something to you. This championship? It’s mine! It belongs to me. It is never leaving my side no matter how hard you try! This Wednesday on the USA Network, when I defend my championship against you, now it means so much more than just retaining my NXT Championship. Now, I need to send a message. I need to send a message to you and the rest of that NXT locker room, and that is if you get in our way, we will hurt you! I can promise you that! So Matt, I respect you doing anything in your power to walk away with the NXT Championship. And all I’m gonna say is, ‘It wasn’t enough.’ And then, when I beat you, I stand tall in the middle of that ring, proclaiming that the prophecy will continue, you will look like the loser that you are! And that Matt Riddle, that’s undisputed.”
The prophecy will not end. #UndisputedERA #AdamColeBayBay pic.twitter.com/YbMv49DldJ
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) September 29, 2019
– FOX Sports released a clip earlier today showing two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T taking over the FOX Sports production truck during a broadcast. Booker T is set to host the new FS1 show, WWE Backstage, alongside Renee Young.
WWE Backstage will debut on November 5 on FS1. The preview show will debut on October 15 after the MLB ALCS Game 3. You can check out the clip of Booker T taking over the production truck below.
"I'M TAKING OVER!!!" 🤣 @WWE is coming to FOX and WWE Backstage host @BookerT5x has taken control of our production truck.
Follow @WWEonFOX for more! pic.twitter.com/n678Dan8Z0
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 29, 2019
