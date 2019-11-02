WWE News: Adam Cole and Shayna Baszler on NXT’s Declaration of War, Note on Dark Match for Smackdown, Renee Young and Pat McAfee Speak on Joining Smackdown Broadcast

– After last night’s Smackdown, which saw Triple H and the NXT roster declare war against WWE Raw and Smackdown, NXT champs Adam Cole and Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to comment on last night’s show. You can check out those tweets below.

Baszler wrote on Twitter, “Unapologetic. #WeAreNXT” Meanwhile, Cole stated, “System Shocked. @WWEonFOX #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA #BOOM”

– WrestlingInc.com reports that the dark match for last night’s Smackdown featured Tamina Snuka beating indie talent Divya Ch. The match was held before the broadcast went live at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

– WWE spoke to Pat McAfee and Renee Young comment on joining last night’s Smackdown broadcast. It was a last minute change due to the WWE Superstars and staff being stuck in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Renee Young stated, “It was so chaotic that there was no time to prepare for anything, no time to get stressed about anything.” She added she only found yesterday, the day of the show, that she would be doing commentary for the broadcast.