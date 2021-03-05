wrestling / News
WWE Planning To Add NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the current plan in WWE is to introduce NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.
The report doesn’t mention any additional details on when these titles may be implemented on NXT television, but simply states that it is indeed part of the current plans within the company.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles on Wednesday’s episode of NXT, with the champions winning their match against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in controversial fashion.
Of course, it’s worth noting that NXT general manager William Regal stated later in the show that he would be making an announcement that would “change the landscape of NXT forever” on next week’s episode.
