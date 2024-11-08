WWE Releases Additional Tickets For Saturday Night Main Event’s Return

WWE has opened up additional seating for Saturday Night’s Main Event’s return in December. PWInsider reports that the company announced via email that more tickets have been released for the show, which takes place on December 14th Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island.

The email teased that “We’re bringing that old school look and feel to Nassau Coliseum on December 14 for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event!” PWinsider reports that the event will feature a classic WWE look in both the presentation and the venue’s setup. The Coliseum hosted the first Saturday Night’s Main Event and will have full arena seating instead of the modern standard where part of the venue is closed off in order to accomodate the Titantron.

You can get tickets here.