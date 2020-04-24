WWE Addresses Saudi Arabia Lawsuits in SEC Filing

WWE has commented on the lawsuits filed against it in regard to its Saudi Arabia relationship in a new SEC filing. PWInsider reports that the filing addresses the lawsuits filed against the company alleging that they made misleading statements in violation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which resulted in the plantiffs buying WWE stock at “artificially-inflated prices.”

The statement notes that a conference was held with all involved on the two lawsuits in April 2nd. WWE’s motion to dismiss is due on June 19th and the statement reads, “WWE believes that the lawsuits are meritless and intends to move to dismiss them. ”

The full statement is below: