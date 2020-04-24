wrestling / News
WWE Addresses Saudi Arabia Lawsuits in SEC Filing
WWE has commented on the lawsuits filed against it in regard to its Saudi Arabia relationship in a new SEC filing. PWInsider reports that the filing addresses the lawsuits filed against the company alleging that they made misleading statements in violation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which resulted in the plantiffs buying WWE stock at “artificially-inflated prices.”
The statement notes that a conference was held with all involved on the two lawsuits in April 2nd. WWE’s motion to dismiss is due on June 19th and the statement reads, “WWE believes that the lawsuits are meritless and intends to move to dismiss them. ”
The full statement is below:
On March 6, 2020, the Company along with its Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, and former-WWE officers and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios (collectively, the “Individual Defendants”), were sued in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in a case captioned City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, v. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Vincent K. McMahon, George A. Barrios, and Michelle D. Wilson, No. 1:20-cv-02031-JSR.
The complaint alleges that the Company and the Individual Defendants made materially false and misleading statements in violation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding WWE’s strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Specifically, the complaint alleges that various public statements made by the Company and the Individual Defendants were false and misleading because they failed to disclose certain adverse facts regarding WWE’s strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia that supposedly was known by them and, as a result, the plaintiff class allegedly purchased WWE stock at artificially inflated prices.
On March 12, 2020 a nearly-identical lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Paul Szaniawski, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, v. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Vincent K. McMahon, George A. Barrios, and Michelle D. Wilson, No. 1:20-cv-02223-JSR. This lawsuit was filed as related to the City of Warren case and has been assigned to the same judge handling the City of Warren case. On April 2, 2020, the parties held an initial conference with the Court at which the Court set a case management schedule with respect to (i) selection of lead plaintiff/counsel; (ii) filing of a consolidated amended complaint; and (iii) motion to dismiss briefing. Pursuant to the case management schedule, the Company’s motion to dismiss will be due on June 19, 2020. WWE believes that the lawsuits are meritless and intends to move to dismiss them.
