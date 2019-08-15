WWE Adds Hidden Gems Section Back to WWE Network

– Rejoice, fans of rare wrestling content: the Hidden Gems section is back on the WWE Network. The Network has added the section back in the in-ring section; it is currently under the Featured carousel.

The Hidden Gems was removed when the Network went through its recent upgrade. The new version has a host of sections including:

* Recently Added

* WWE Hall of Famers

* Before They Were Superstars

* Classic Title Matches

* Memorable Interviews

* Gratest Rivalries

* Dark Matches

* Superstars in Developmental

* Rare Special Events

* Lone Star Showdowns

* Legendary Families

* Holiday Hijinks

* Tag Team Throwdowns

* International Battles

* One-of-a-Kind Matches