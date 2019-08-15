wrestling / News

WWE Adds Hidden Gems Section Back to WWE Network

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Network Hidden Gems Collection Hidden Gem

– Rejoice, fans of rare wrestling content: the Hidden Gems section is back on the WWE Network. The Network has added the section back in the in-ring section; it is currently under the Featured carousel.

The Hidden Gems was removed when the Network went through its recent upgrade. The new version has a host of sections including:

* Recently Added
* WWE Hall of Famers
* Before They Were Superstars
* Classic Title Matches
* Memorable Interviews
* Gratest Rivalries
* Dark Matches
* Superstars in Developmental
* Rare Special Events
* Lone Star Showdowns
* Legendary Families
* Holiday Hijinks
* Tag Team Throwdowns
* International Battles
* One-of-a-Kind Matches

