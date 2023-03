WWE Adds More Dates To Summer Touring Schedule

WWE has announced the addition of more dates to the summer touring schedule, including several shows in Canada. The announcement reads:

WWE® Announces Additional Dates to the Summer 2023 Live Event Touring Schedule

03/31/2023

Tickets On Sale Next Friday, April 7

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced additional live events as part of the company’s Summer 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 7.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, June 3: WWE Supershow – Westchester County Center in White Plains, N.Y.

Sunday, June 4: WWE Supershow –SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H.

Friday, June 16: SmackDown – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Sunday, June 18: WWE Supershow – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston W. Va.

Friday, June 23: SmackDown – Cajundome in Lafayette, La.

Saturday, June 24: Saturday Night’s Main Event – Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, La.

Sunday, June 25: Sunday Stunner – Mobile Civic Center in Mobile, Ala.

Monday, June 26: Raw®– Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

Monday, July 10: Raw – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Friday, July 14: SmackDown – PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Saturday, July 15: Saturday Night’s Main Event – EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

Sunday, July 16: Sunday Stunner – WYCC in Salisbury, Md.

Monday, July 17: Raw – State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

Friday, July 21: SmackDown – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Monday, July 24: Raw – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Monday, July 31: Raw – Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Monday, August 7: Raw – Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Friday, August 11: SmackDown – Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Monday, August 14: Raw – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Monday, August 28: Raw – FedexForum in Memphis, Tenn.