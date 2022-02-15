wrestling / News

WWE Adds Narration to Signature Intro

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Then Now Together Forever Image Credit: WWE

WWE has added some voice narration to their signature intro. On tonight’s episode of Raw, the opening video had a voice narrating the trademarked slogan of “Then, Now, Forever, Together.”

It’s being speculated that the narration was done by John Cena, but that isn’t confirmed as of now. WWE made reference to the change on their Twitter account as you can see below:

WWE, Jeremy Thomas

