WWE Adds Narration to Signature Intro
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has added some voice narration to their signature intro. On tonight’s episode of Raw, the opening video had a voice narrating the trademarked slogan of “Then, Now, Forever, Together.”
It’s being speculated that the narration was done by John Cena, but that isn’t confirmed as of now. WWE made reference to the change on their Twitter account as you can see below:
THEN
NOW
FOREVER
TOGETHER#WWERaw
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2022
