Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Adds New Coliseum Home Video to The WWE Network, James Ellsworth Reacts to Being Fired, Drew Gulak Reveals The Key To Defeating Cedric Alexander

July 25, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Network - Flashback Friday Survivor Series

– According to Pwinsider.com, WWE has started adding more Coliseum Home Video content to the WWE Network. The following has been added…

* 1985: The Hulkster – Hulk Hogan
* 1987: George “The Animal” Steele
* 1989: Hacksaw Jim Duggan
* 1993: Bret Hart: Greatest Matches
* 1993: British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith

– Paige fired James Ellsworth on last night’s WWE Smackdown, and Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter…

– Drew Gulak explains how his success will lead him to defeating WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander…

article topics :

WWE, WWE Network, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading