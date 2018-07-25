WWE News: WWE Adds New Coliseum Home Video to The WWE Network, James Ellsworth Reacts to Being Fired, Drew Gulak Reveals The Key To Defeating Cedric Alexander

– According to Pwinsider.com, WWE has started adding more Coliseum Home Video content to the WWE Network. The following has been added…

* 1985: The Hulkster – Hulk Hogan

* 1987: George “The Animal” Steele

* 1989: Hacksaw Jim Duggan

* 1993: Bret Hart: Greatest Matches

* 1993: British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith

– Paige fired James Ellsworth on last night’s WWE Smackdown, and Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter…

There’s been #988 episodes of Smackdown and… @RealPaigeWWE just made the biggest mistake in #SDLive history! I should be in the main event at #SummerSlam against @AJStylesOrg #WWEUniverse start using the hashtag #RehireEllsowrth NOW!! Be heard!!! — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 25, 2018

– Drew Gulak explains how his success will lead him to defeating WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander…

