wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Adds New Coliseum Home Video to The WWE Network, James Ellsworth Reacts to Being Fired, Drew Gulak Reveals The Key To Defeating Cedric Alexander
– According to Pwinsider.com, WWE has started adding more Coliseum Home Video content to the WWE Network. The following has been added…
* 1985: The Hulkster – Hulk Hogan
* 1987: George “The Animal” Steele
* 1989: Hacksaw Jim Duggan
* 1993: Bret Hart: Greatest Matches
* 1993: British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith
– Paige fired James Ellsworth on last night’s WWE Smackdown, and Ellsworth posted the following on Twitter…
There’s been #988 episodes of Smackdown and… @RealPaigeWWE just made the biggest mistake in #SDLive history!
I should be in the main event at #SummerSlam against @AJStylesOrg #WWEUniverse start using the hashtag #RehireEllsowrth NOW!!
Be heard!!!
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) July 25, 2018
– Drew Gulak explains how his success will lead him to defeating WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander…