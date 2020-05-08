wrestling / News
WWE Adjourns Annual Meeting For Second Time Over COVID-19
WWE has adjourned their annual meeting once again over the concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced on Friday that it will convene and immediately adjourn the meeting until June 11th. This follows them doing the same think last month.
You can read the full announcement below:
WWE to Adjourn Annual Meeting for Second Time Due to COVID-19 Concerns
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) today announced that for a second time it intends to convene and then immediately adjourn its scheduled May 14, 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders until June 11, 2020 due to Governor Lamont’s stay-at-home/stay-safe executive order for the State of Connecticut. Such date was chosen in order to conform with the Delaware General Corporation law relating to adjournments, however, the June meeting may again be adjourned to a later date. To ensure the health and safety of its employees, stockholders, and others who attend the Annual Meeting, the Company will continue to carefully monitor the situation as such date approaches. The record date will remain February 20, 2020. Stockholders should comply with applicable restrictions and not attend the Annual Meeting on May 14. The Company will keep its stockholders apprised of all updates relating to the annual meeting as they become available.
More Trending Stories
- Police Report Claims Vince McMahon Tried To Talk Nancy Argentino Out Of Filing Complaint Against Jimmy Snuka
- Mikey Whipwreck On Virgil Getting Him Buried In WCW, John Cena’s ‘Awful’ Stunner
- Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Jim Cornette On Ultimate Warrior Refusing To Let Triple H Get Much Offense In At WrestleMania XII Return Match, Recalls Warrior Explaining ‘Dextrusity’