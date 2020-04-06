WWE Advertises Money in the Bank For Next Month During WrestleMania

WWE appears to be going ahead with plans for Money in the Bank next month, according to an ad that played during night two of WrestleMania. During tonight’s show, an ad appeared noting that Money in the Bank would air on May 10th live on the WWE Network. You can see the graphic advertising the PPV above.

No venue or city was listed for the show, so as of now there is no indication of where the event will take place. It was originally set for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. However, Maryland has (like most states at this point) a stay at home order that was issued six days ago by Governor Larry Hogan which tells people not to leave their home unless it is for an essential job or for an essential reason.

Florida, where the WWE Performance Center (where much of WrestleMania was taped) is located, is also under a shelter in home decree. That decree, while it could certainly and quite possibly will be extended, lasts until April 30th so it’s possible that WWE intends to film the show at the Performance Center.