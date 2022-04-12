WWE Advertising Brock Lesnar & More For July’s Money in the Bank

WWE is advertising Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and more for July’s Money in the Bank PPV. PWInsider reports that local ads for the Las Vegas PPV are currently advertising Roman Reigns, Lesnar, Rousey, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Drew McIntyre for the show, which takes place on July 2nd at Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Stadium’s event listing has all those stars on the show graphic, but no talent is specifically being listed for the show as of yet.