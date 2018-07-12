WWE Advertising Daniel Bryan for Additional Shows After His Current Deal Expires

– As previously reported, WWE had begun advertising Daniel Bryan for another event that is dated for the period after his current WWE contract is set to expire on September 1. The event is a TV edition of Smackdown live on September 1, where he’s supposed to team with AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy in a dark match main event against Samoa Joe, The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura. Previously, Bryan was also advertised for WWE’s Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia that’s scheduled for October 6. As of now, WWE.com is listing Daniel Bryan to appear at a number of events after September 1 (h/t WrestlingInc.com).

These events include the European tour in November and the live event at the Madison Square Garden on December 26. He’s also listed for a number of Smackdown house shows taking place after September 1. These include a house show at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland Ohio on September 1, a live vent in Kalamazoo on September 2, and another event in Saginaw the following Monday.

It should be noted that all cards are subject to change. So, Bryan being advertised for events and house shows isn’t necessarily indicative that he’s signed a new deal with WWE as of yet.