WWE News: WWE Advertising Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins For Live Events, News On The Pre-WrestleMania 35 Raw

– WWE is now advertising Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins as well as Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre with Dolph Ziggler in his corner for upcoming live events.

– The above matches are also being advertised for the final Raw before WrestleMania 35, which takes place on April 1 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Also advertised as appearing are Alexa Bliss, Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Bayley, Elias, Nia Jax, Jinder Mahal, and Bobby Roode.

