WWE Advertising DX Reunion For Raw, More Names Set
July 18, 2019
– WWE is really pushing up the nostalgia factor for Monday’s Raw Reunion episode, including a D-X reunion being advertised and more. The company is advertising a D-X Reunion via a shirt available via WWE Shop that has the date and “Reunion” on the front.
The reunion will be Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac. Billy Gunn will not be appearing, as he is signed with AEW.
In addition, PWInsider reports that Jillian Hall, Eve Torres, Jonathan Coachman, and Alicia Fox are all newly-advertised for the event. It takes place Monday on USA Network from Tampa, Florida.
