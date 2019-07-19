WWE Advertising DX Reunion For Raw, More Names Set

– WWE is really pushing up the nostalgia factor for Monday’s Raw Reunion episode, including a D-X reunion being advertised and more. The company is advertising a D-X Reunion via a shirt available via WWE Shop that has the date and “Reunion” on the front.

The reunion will be Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg and X-Pac. Billy Gunn will not be appearing, as he is signed with AEW.

In addition, PWInsider reports that Jillian Hall, Eve Torres, Jonathan Coachman, and Alicia Fox are all newly-advertised for the event. It takes place Monday on USA Network from Tampa, Florida.