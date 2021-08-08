WWE Advertising John Cena Leads to Surge in New Ticket Sales for House Show Attendance

– According to a report by F4WOnline.com, the return of John Cena to WWE for the Summer of Cena has paid off in the form of a steady increase in ticket sales for WWE’s recent live events. Per the report, 63 percent of ticket sales for last night’s WWE Supershow in Fort Myers, Florida were sold after Cena was announced for the card.

Additionally, Cena being advertised for recent events has led from an 18-63 percent increase in new ticket sales for the shows. The shows in Louisville, Milwaukee, Detroit, and last night in Fort Myers all had an increase of over 50% in new ticket sales largely thanks to Cena.

John Cena main evented last night’s house show. He teamed up with Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and The Usos. He’s also scheduled to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title later this month at WWE SummerSlam 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.