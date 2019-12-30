wrestling / News

WWE Advertising ‘Loser Eats Dog Food’ Match For Live Event

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Roman Reigns King Corbin TLC

– WWE is taking the Roman Reigns and King Corbin feud to a particularly…interesting level, advertising a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match for an upcoming live event. PWInsider reports that the WWE Supershow in Cape Gireardeau, Missouri next Saturday is advertising the match, along with the following:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend
* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

The odd gimmick match follows a segment on the December 6th episode of Smackdown where Corbin and Dolph Ziggler attacked Reigns and chained up to the ringpost, then smeared dog food all over him.

Baron Corbin, Roman Reigns, Smackdown, WWE

