WWE Advertising ‘Loser Eats Dog Food’ Match For Live Event
– WWE is taking the Roman Reigns and King Corbin feud to a particularly…interesting level, advertising a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match for an upcoming live event. PWInsider reports that the WWE Supershow in Cape Gireardeau, Missouri next Saturday is advertising the match, along with the following:
* WWE Universal Championship Match: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend
* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.
The odd gimmick match follows a segment on the December 6th episode of Smackdown where Corbin and Dolph Ziggler attacked Reigns and chained up to the ringpost, then smeared dog food all over him.
