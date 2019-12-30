WWE Advertising ‘Loser Eats Dog Food’ Match For Live Event

– WWE is taking the Roman Reigns and King Corbin feud to a particularly…interesting level, advertising a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match for an upcoming live event. PWInsider reports that the WWE Supershow in Cape Gireardeau, Missouri next Saturday is advertising the match, along with the following:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Fiend

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

The odd gimmick match follows a segment on the December 6th episode of Smackdown where Corbin and Dolph Ziggler attacked Reigns and chained up to the ringpost, then smeared dog food all over him.