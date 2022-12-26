wrestling / News

WWE Advertising ‘Pitch Black’ Match For Royal Rumble

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

It was reported back in November that WWE was considering a unique match type called a ‘Pitch Black match’ for the Royal Rumble. At the time, it was suggested the match would involve Bray Wyatt.

Now it seems WWE is advertising that match for the Rumble on January 28 on their official Youtube. The match will be sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black. The ad reveals no details about the match.

