WWE Advertising ‘Pitch Black’ Match For Royal Rumble
December 26, 2022 | Posted by
It was reported back in November that WWE was considering a unique match type called a ‘Pitch Black match’ for the Royal Rumble. At the time, it was suggested the match would involve Bray Wyatt.
Now it seems WWE is advertising that match for the Rumble on January 28 on their official Youtube. The match will be sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black. The ad reveals no details about the match.
On WWE’s official YouTube channel they are running ads for a ‘pitch black match’ at the Royal Rumble PPV next month.
This presumably would be related to Bray Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/mBUmnySM51
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) December 26, 2022
