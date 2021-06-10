WWE Advertising Roman Reigns, Bobby Lashley & More For Upcoming Supershows

– WWE is currently advertising 15 stars including Reigns, Bobby Lashley, and more for their upcoming supershows. PWInsider reports that the company is currently advertising Reigns, Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Omos, Sheamus, Riddle, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Bayley for the shows.

The company announced on Monday that tickets go on sale for their live this week, which start on July 24th and run through September 6th. The shows include nine Supershows.