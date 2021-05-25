wrestling / News
WWE Advertising Two Returns For First Smackdown With Fans in July
May 24, 2021 | Posted by
WWE is set to bring back a couple of big stars for Smackdown’s first show with live fans in July. According to PWInsider, the company is advertising both Edge and Sasha Banks for the July 16th Smackdown in Houston, Texas.
Edge hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 37, when he faced Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for Reigns’ Universal Championship. Banks was last seen on the April 16th episode of Smackdown, the episode after she lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair on the first night of WrestleMania 37.
More Trending Stories
- Mia Yim Says Status of Keith Lee Is ‘Nobody’s Business’
- Dana Warrior Says She Had Nothing To Do With Dark Side of the Ring, Calls It ‘Smut and Filth’
- Carlito Recalls Shawn Michaels Telling Him He Didn’t Like Him, Talks Interactions With Triple H In WWE
- Note On When John Cena Would Be Able To Potentially Return to WWE