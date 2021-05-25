WWE Advertising Two Returns For First Smackdown With Fans in July

WWE is set to bring back a couple of big stars for Smackdown’s first show with live fans in July. According to PWInsider, the company is advertising both Edge and Sasha Banks for the July 16th Smackdown in Houston, Texas.

Edge hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 37, when he faced Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for Reigns’ Universal Championship. Banks was last seen on the April 16th episode of Smackdown, the episode after she lost the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair on the first night of WrestleMania 37.