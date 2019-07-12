wrestling / News
WWE Advertising Undertaker Match For Summerslam
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE is reportedly advertising a one-on-one match featuring the Undertaker for Summerslam. According to The WON, the Toronto area is currently getting ads for Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre at the PPV.
While that ad is said to be “typical local market advertising” and the match is reportedly not the actual plan right now, it does indicate that the Dead Man will feature on the show. Undertaker is teaming with Roman Reigns this weekend at Extreme Rules and if he was coming back for just one summer show, it would more likely be SummerSlam where he can be used for maximum name value. Coming back for Extreme Rules is likely to be more of a table setting for his match at the bigger PPV.
As of now, there is no word on who his opponent will be.
