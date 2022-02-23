WWE Named Advisor To Comcast NBCU SportsTech Accelerator Program

WWE has been named as an advisor to the second class of Comcast’s NBCU SportsTech Accelerator Program. Comcast announced on Tuesday (per TV Technology that WWE and PGA Tour have been added as advisors to the program, which has selected 10 new startups for the second class to help them develop their business ideas.

WWE and PGA Tour join previous advisors such as NBC Sports, Sky Sports, GOLF, Comcast Spectacor, NASCAR, and U.S. Olympic sports organizations U.S. Ski & Snowboard, USA Cycling and USA Swimming. The startups named to the second class are as follows:

* BookSeats.com, Toronto, Canada

* HeadVantage, Arlington, Virginia.

* Ice Cream Social, Newport Beach, California.

* LetzChat, Westlake Village, California.

* Local Sports Network, Austin, Texas.

* Meetlete, San Diego, California.

* MoneyLine, Atlanta, Georgia.

* Movrs, Los Angeles, California.

* tiptapSPORTS, Burlington, Ontario, Canada.

* Uru Sports, Traverse City, Michigan.