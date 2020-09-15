Details On How WWE And AEW Are Reportedly Implementing Their COVID-19 Testing Policies

There has been plenty of speculation as to how WWE and AEW are navigating the ongoing pandemic. It appear there are more details on how the two companies are approaching their testing policies.

According to Wrestling Inc, the two companies are doing things differently when it comes to the actual testing. However, the one common theme is that all performers are tested before being allowed to appear on the companies’ television programming each week. Because of that, Wrestling Inc notes that the mask-wearing policies for each company have been less strict.

The site reports that WWE talents report to a parking garage a day before tapings to receive their nasal swab talents, and that the talents are instructed to stay in their cars. The performers receive their results either via text or another messaging platform that same night.

As for AEW, Wrestling Inc notes that the talent report to an off-site facility for a blood prick test – considered to be an easier testing process but more expensive – on the morning of tapings. Unlike WWE talents who have to wait until later in the day for their results, AEW talents receive their results in around 10 minutes. Talents who do not have a positive test get a wristband and are allowed access into Daily’s Place.

AEW has recently started allowing fans into its tapings in Jacksonville, while WWE has, of course, gone the virtual route with the introduction of the ThunderDome.