WWE News: Extreme Rules Tops AEW Fight for the Fallen In Google Trends, Ali Tweets On Shane McMahon Town Hall, Kacy Catanzaro Reacts To Boyfriend Ricochet’s Loss

– Forbes has an article on Google Trends for WWE vs. AEW over the weekend. On Saturday, “Jeff Hardy” got to #8 with 50,000 searches while “AEW Fight for the Fallen” did not make the top 20. On Sunday, “WWE Extreme Rules” got up to #7 with 200,000 searches while “WWE Network” got up to #19 with 20,000 searches.

– Ali tweeted today that he’d love to tell Shane McMahon what’s on his mind tonight: “I’d love to let you know exactly what is on my mind.”

Shane McMahon will, of course, be hosting a “town hall” tonight on Smackdown to let Superstars speak their minds.

– Here’s a video of WWE NXT stars Kacy Catanzaro and Lacey Lane watching WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday night, including Kacy reacting to her boyfriend, Ricochet, losing the WWE United States Title to AJ Styles.