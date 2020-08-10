WWE, AEW, Jerry Lawler & More Comment on Kamala’s Passing, #RIPKamala Trends on Twitter

The passing of James “Kamala” Harris today has brought wrestling Twitter out to react to his passing, with statements and reactions from AEW, AEW, Jerry Lawler, the Iron Sheik and more. As noted earlier, Harris passed away at the age of 70. WWE has issued a statement that you can see below, along with tweets from the aforemationed names and companies along with Tommy Dreamer and others.

#RIPKamala is currently trending on Twitter and is causing a bit of confusion due to James “Kamala” Harris being remarkably similar to California Senator Kamala Harris, who is considered a front-runner for Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick. Biden is expected to announce his pick soon, and some people took to Twitter right away to clear up confusion (as you can also see below):

Look back at the memorable career of Kamala, “The Ugandan Giant,” with these classic photos. WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70. Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.

R.I.P to James Harris, known to @WWE fans as Kamala. pic.twitter.com/uu467bcOOt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 10, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/kYMMusLJXJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

Just been told that Kamala has passed away. pic.twitter.com/oBGnezmujn — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 9, 2020

GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 10, 2020

The Ugandan Warrior Kamala was an amazing performer

I enjoyed all of his stuff

A character like that can never exist in todays world

Sad to hear his passing pic.twitter.com/HbkJJYozAU — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 9, 2020

RIP Kamala. I’m happy I had the opportunity to share a locker room with him many years ago. A giant of a gentleman. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/G20iYuoojC — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 9, 2020

RIP Kamala… James Harris was a nice friendly person and as Kamala he was an icon of my childhood. It was a pleasure knowing him… pic.twitter.com/Mci8aDqX13 — Sinn BodhiTM – Kizarny (@SiNNbODHi) August 10, 2020

Kamala, The Ugandan Giant was a unforgettable character, and the man behind it, James Harris invested so much into it. You rarely see someone tap into a character as perfectly as he did. Condolences to his family, and friends.#RIPKamala — Andrew Everett is more athletic than you (@_AndrewEverett) August 10, 2020

KAMALA HAS DIED. Here are my words about this amazing character and wonderful, gentle, person…https://t.co/t2ik169bNn — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) August 10, 2020

Just heard the News..All I have to say is he was one of the most memerable performers in Pro Wrestling History…He was great to me and I will always remember his talent outside the ring as a Singer/Songwriter..Rest In Peace😔

#RIPKAMALA. — Prince Nana (@PrinceKingNana) August 10, 2020

Sorry to hear a legend has passed. I had the pleasure of meeting Kamala couple of times always a tremendously nice man. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/4QgYJ2oMV6 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) August 10, 2020

No!! Kamala has passed away. Very sad news as the man behind the larger than life Ugandan Giant persona was an incredible person who I had the privilege of working with and knowing a little. While his last few years were hard, he continued to forge his way. A man's man #RIPKamala — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) August 10, 2020

Rest in Peace Kamala! Just as much as he was a scary in ring, he was a sweetheart in real life. He informed me I had knocked out a tooth on a clothesline. After I apologized profusely he informed me he was set to get it pulled anyway and I saved him $30 lol Rest easy my friend… pic.twitter.com/Sd2x1HKo0R — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 10, 2020

#Kamala was awesome. A great, unique gimmick but also a big guy that was so athletic & impressive. One of a Kind. Ahead of his time. — Bobby Cruise (@realBobbyCruise) August 10, 2020

My deepest condolences to the family of James Harris. I first saw him on TV when I was a child in the UK and at live shows as “The Missisippi Mauler” Big Jim Harris and then had the pleasure of being on shows with him in the US. A lovely man. https://t.co/dfYathRlyK — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 10, 2020

RIP KAMALA 🐐 pic.twitter.com/91TVN6LaHV — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) August 9, 2020

Rest in peace to the wrestler James "Kamala" Harris. — United for the People 🥁 (@people4kam) August 10, 2020