WWE, AEW, Jerry Lawler & More Comment on Kamala’s Passing, #RIPKamala Trends on Twitter

August 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kamala Mid-South Wrestling 10.16.1982

The passing of James “Kamala” Harris today has brought wrestling Twitter out to react to his passing, with statements and reactions from AEW, AEW, Jerry Lawler, the Iron Sheik and more. As noted earlier, Harris passed away at the age of 70. WWE has issued a statement that you can see below, along with tweets from the aforemationed names and companies along with Tommy Dreamer and others.

#RIPKamala is currently trending on Twitter and is causing a bit of confusion due to James “Kamala” Harris being remarkably similar to California Senator Kamala Harris, who is considered a front-runner for Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential pick. Biden is expected to announce his pick soon, and some people took to Twitter right away to clear up confusion (as you can also see below):

Look back at the memorable career of Kamala, “The Ugandan Giant,” with these classic photos.

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.

Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant.

He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006.

WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.

