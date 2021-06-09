WWE & AEW Showing Little Crossover Viewing On Fridays

While WWE Smackdown and AEW Dynamite are currently both on Fridays, there reportedly isn’t a lot of crossover audience between them. Last week’s WON notes that of the people who had both FOX and TNT available, 13.77% of the people who watched at least a minute of Smackdown watched a minute of Dynamite on Dynamite’s Friday debut. With a bit of estimating about how many audiences have both networks and watched a minute of Smackdown compared to the same number who watched a minute of Dynamite, it means that likely about 39% of people who watched a minute of Dynamite watched a minute of Smackdown.

This is all based on the fact that 3.858 million people watched at least a minute of Smackdown, 1.021 million watched at least a minute of Dynamite, and an estimate that 75% of households have both FOX and TNT.

The relevance here is that with the AEW and WWE audiences seeming to be quite different, AEW Rampage would seem unlikely to be strongly dependent on Smackdown fans switching over (but neither can it rely on those fans). Dynamite has aired on Fridays the last couple of weeks due to the NBA Playoffs, and will do so this week as well before airing on Saturday next week.