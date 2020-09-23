WWE, AEW, Other Wrestlers Comment On Passing Of Road Warrior Animal

As we noted earlier today, Road Warrior Animal has passed away at the age of sixty. Several wrestling personalities, as well as WWE and AEW, have commented on his death on social media.

Jim Ross wrote: “Shocked to hear of the passing of @RWAnimal. An iconic figure in our business who I was looking forward to seeing this Saturday night in Jackson, Tennessee at the @JerryLawler celebration. Condolences to Joe’s family and friends.”

Taz added: “Just found out that Road Warrior Animal has left us. Very sad to hear this, always such a nice guy whenever I would see him. So, I have a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on my right arm, he was my inspiration to get that before I started wrestling training. #RIP”

You can see other reactions below.

R.I.P , Joe Laurinaitis are Road Warrior Animal. pic.twitter.com/7jzUKilakT — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) September 23, 2020

I’m thinking of Road Warrior Animal Joe Laurinaitis and his entire family right now- very sad to hear this news today. https://t.co/Gz7lzLBr2M — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) September 23, 2020

I’m totally shocked to hear my friend and brother in Christ, Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. My thoughts and prayers as well as my heart, go out to the family. RIP my friend. 🙏 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 23, 2020

Shocked to hear of the passing of @RWAnimal. An iconic figure in our business who I was looking forward to seeing this Saturday night in Jackson, Tennessee at the @JerryLawler celebration. Condolences to Joe’s family and friends. 🙏🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 23, 2020

I feel so lucky to have gotten the chance to hear @RWAnimal’s great stories and to get to know a guy I idolized as a kid. He was strong, funny, brilliant, and a true brother. Thank you Animal! Sending all my love to his family and friends worldwide. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 23, 2020

RIP Joe Laurinaitis aka @RWAnimal Very saddened to hear this awful news. A true icon of tag team wrestling, and a gentleman. We did this tribute to him and Hawk on a few occasions, and he was nothing but complimentary of it and very gracious. I will miss you my friend. Godspeed pic.twitter.com/IxRxCErQJ5 — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) September 23, 2020

Just found out that Road Warrior Animal has left us. Very sad to hear this, always such a nice guy whenever I would see him. So, I have a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on my right arm, he was my inspiration to get that before I started wrestling training. #RIP pic.twitter.com/iynxmE8pkb — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) September 23, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Road Warrior Animal, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/xAzwv8gngw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 23, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans. https://t.co/hurorEDVff — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2020

MY ROAD WARRIOR ANIMAL BROTHER. YOU WERE MOST OVER TAG TEAM EVER. WE HAVE THE BEST TIME IN THE MINNESOTA FOREVER I LOVE YOU. RIP BUBBA pic.twitter.com/dLzAy2uRaa — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 23, 2020