WWE, AEW, Other Wrestlers Comment On Passing Of Road Warrior Animal

September 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Road Warrior Animal

As we noted earlier today, Road Warrior Animal has passed away at the age of sixty. Several wrestling personalities, as well as WWE and AEW, have commented on his death on social media.

Jim Ross wrote: “Shocked to hear of the passing of @RWAnimal. An iconic figure in our business who I was looking forward to seeing this Saturday night in Jackson, Tennessee at the @JerryLawler celebration. Condolences to Joe’s family and friends.

Taz added: “Just found out that Road Warrior Animal has left us. Very sad to hear this, always such a nice guy whenever I would see him. So, I have a Tasmanian Devil tattoo on my right arm, he was my inspiration to get that before I started wrestling training. #RIP

You can see other reactions below.

