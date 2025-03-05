wrestling / News
WWE and AEW Stars Attend Queen of the Ring Premiere, Naomi Spotted Wearing Neck Brace
Several WWE and AEW stars attended the premiere of Queen of the Ring, including Naomi, who was wearing a neck brace. She was selling the attack from Jade Cargill that happened at WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday. Others to attend include Jimmy Uso, Trish Stratus, Lita, Kamille, Julia Hart, Athena, Skye Blue, Prince Nana, Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo, Jazz, and Alundra Blayze. Both Kamille and Naomi are in the film as June Byers and Ethel Johnson, respectively.
Jimmy Uso and Naomi are at the premiere for Queen of the Ring.
Naomi is wearing a neck brace pic.twitter.com/0wa8ati8v9
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 5, 2025
#AEW stars were shining on the red carpet for the NYC premiere of ‘Queen Of The Ring’ @QOTRmovie which hits theaters on March 7th! pic.twitter.com/Rg682o2tfZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2025
Legends at Queen of the Ring NYC premiere red carpet! pic.twitter.com/jWM50KUYv1
— DS Ring the Belle 🔔 (@ringthebelleds) March 5, 2025
Kamille at the Queen of the Ring premiere!
She's playing the role of June Byers, one of the top female wrestlers of the 1950s. pic.twitter.com/sAZFju99qI
— AIR (@AIRGold_) March 5, 2025
Madusa at the 'Queen of the Ring' premier in New York@Madusa_rocks pic.twitter.com/DYwZ1AqF2O
— DIVA CRAVE (@divacrave) March 5, 2025
Jazz & Kamille at the 'Queen of the Ring' premiere in New York@Phenom_Jazz @Kamille_brick pic.twitter.com/mlwmCOsslh
— DIVA CRAVE (@divacrave) March 5, 2025
