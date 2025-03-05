wrestling / News

WWE and AEW Stars Attend Queen of the Ring Premiere, Naomi Spotted Wearing Neck Brace

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Several WWE and AEW stars attended the premiere of Queen of the Ring, including Naomi, who was wearing a neck brace. She was selling the attack from Jade Cargill that happened at WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday. Others to attend include Jimmy Uso, Trish Stratus, Lita, Kamille, Julia Hart, Athena, Skye Blue, Prince Nana, Queen Aminata, Deonna Purrazzo, Jazz, and Alundra Blayze. Both Kamille and Naomi are in the film as June Byers and Ethel Johnson, respectively.

