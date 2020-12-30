WWE & AEW Superstars Promote Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Tribute to Brodie Lee

– Multiple WWE Superstars are promoting tonight’s AEW Dynamite tribute to late wrestler Brodie Lee, including such Superstars as Xavier Woods and Dolph Ziggler, which you can see below.

Tonight there will be a celebration of the incredible life of Brodie Lee. https://t.co/Bzq6PFHJRi — Austin #Creed4G4 – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 30, 2020

Well for the first time since I can remember, I’m watching wrestling tonight. If possible, I think we all should. Cheers 🍻🚚 — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) December 30, 2020

Also, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) tweeted on the TNT broadcast:

Really looking forward to watching @AEW tonight. Excited to see what -1 put together for the tribute to Brodie Lee ❤️ pic.twitter.com/leXTndJWBd — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 30, 2020

– AEW stars are and wrestling talents are also coming out in force in promotion of tonight’s tribute show. You can view their tweets below.

It is a true honor and privilege to team with these two on tomorrow’s Dynamite to celebrate the life of Brodie Lee. pic.twitter.com/spfdgLOl0B — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 29, 2020

JOIN US…….. TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite as we honor the memory of Mr. Brodie Lee on @tntdrama 8/7c pic.twitter.com/50hX6rFKj9 — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) December 30, 2020

Tonight is for Mr. Brodie Lee pic.twitter.com/2V0ggsHgUN — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) December 30, 2020

The last #AEWDynamite of 2020 & tonight is all about the late, great, Jon Huber. I dont have a Brodie story, I only met him once 😞

After his brutal dog collar match against @CodyRhodes

Even though he was bruised & battered he shook my hand & said it was a pleasure to meet me 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ltn2AyJDMQ — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) December 30, 2020

The temperature check for each @AEW show at the venue changes color all the time when we are here. Today is PURPLE. #TheLittleThings #AEWDynamite #RIPBrodieLee 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/pXXCOdaZqJ — taz (@OfficialTAZ) December 30, 2020

Respect goes a long way. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) December 30, 2020

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Join us tonight #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zWY5LNHIIZ — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) December 30, 2020

Join us on this special episode of #AEWDynamite as we honor the memory of Mr. Brodie Lee with matches dedicated to his legacy. Ft #DarkOrder, Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, MJF, Jericho on commentary, & more. Watch live TONIGHT on TNT at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/1rCtqU6Rag — Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) December 30, 2020

Tonight is a celebration, I am grateful that I had an opportunity to meet him. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/gHnwWDMSBe — Private Party (@Marq_Quen) December 30, 2020

For the Greatest Man! I love you Brodie pic.twitter.com/h3NcTg3g58 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) December 30, 2020

Tonight, all of us from @AEW honor your life & career on #AEWDynamite with "Blood, Sweat & Lots of Tears"… Is that cool with you, Brodie? https://t.co/nJVfllrTCE pic.twitter.com/uFqabjTff5 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2020

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means… Tonight we have the honor of celebrating the life and legacy of Brodie Lee. Please join us live on TNT at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/kn3fQ5Jt7R — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 30, 2020

Tonight they honor their brother. It’s not about companies it’s about brotherhood. It’s about the man not the character on tv. @AEW pic.twitter.com/rCkOodtzso — Traci Brooks (@TheTraciBrooks) December 30, 2020