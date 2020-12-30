wrestling / News

WWE & AEW Superstars Promote Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Tribute to Brodie Lee

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Brodie Lee Tribute

– Multiple WWE Superstars are promoting tonight’s AEW Dynamite tribute to late wrestler Brodie Lee, including such Superstars as Xavier Woods and Dolph Ziggler, which you can see below.

Also, former WWE broadcaster Renee Paquette (aka Renee Young) tweeted on the TNT broadcast:

– AEW stars are and wrestling talents are also coming out in force in promotion of tonight’s tribute show. You can view their tweets below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading