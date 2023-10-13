WWE and AEW TV Will Go Head-to-Head Again This Year

If you thought this past Tuesday’s battle for ratings supremacy was fun, you will get a chance to relive it. As noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the next head-to-head ratings battle between WWE and AEW will happen on November 17, when Smackdown battles Collision. Collision is unable to air in its normal timeslot that week because their Full Gear PPV is on a Saturday to prevent competition with the NFL.

Instead Collision will run from 8-10 PM ET, the same time as Smackdown, and will be followed by Rampage. However this is not NXT that AEW is going against, and as Smackdown will be building to Survivor Series, it will likely have bigger stars (including Roman Reigns).

AEW Collision is also set to go against two more WWE PPVs this year, with Survivor Series on November 25 and NXT Deadline on December 9.