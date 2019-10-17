wrestling / News
WWE After the Bell Podcast With Corey Graves Debuts on Oct. 30
– WWE has announced that its first official podcast, WWE After the Bell, will debut on October 30. According to the WWE PR Twitter account, the show will be “an edgy, unpredictable look at Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and WWE NXT.
WWE executive Triple H will be the guest on the first episode. The show will be available weekly on Wednesdays. It can be streamed or downloaded on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Breaking: @WWE announces its first-ever weekly podcast #AfterTheBell, hosted by @WWEGraves. #AfterTheBell will launch on Wednesday, October 30 & offer the @WWEUniverse an edgy, unpredictable look at #MondayNightRaw, #FridayNightSmackDown & @WWENXT https://t.co/unGvt757vm pic.twitter.com/s6Z400WaNl
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 17, 2019
