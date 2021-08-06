WWE News: After the Bell Looks at SummerSlam 1992, Cameron Grimes & LA Knight on What’s NeXT

– The latest episode of After the Bell is online, with Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, and company taking a look at SummerSlam 1992. You can listen to the podcast below, which is described as follows:

“Relive one of the biggest events in WWE history with Corey, Vic and the ATB crew! Wembley Stadium was packed with 80,355 spectators to witness Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship, “Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Ultimate Warrior for the WWE Championship, Repo Man’s weird ring gear and more. Plus, we rank our favorite underrated candy bars!”

– This week’s episode of What’s NeXT features an appearance by Cameron Grimes and LA Knight. You can watch the video below: