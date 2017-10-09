WWE, Aiden English & Vickie Guerrero Remember Eddie Guerrero on His Birthday

Today everybody is celebrating your birthday sharing pics and videos from matches and television segments – things I'll too remember forever as a fan…but it's THIS that I'll never have enough words to truly describe the amazing gift you've given me. Everyday I'm reminded of your kindness, love, and sense of family because I see it in her eyes. I'll never get a chance to say it too you but I'll say it all the same…thank you and Happy Birthday.

