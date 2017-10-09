wrestling / News

WWE, Aiden English & Vickie Guerrero Remember Eddie Guerrero on His Birthday

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Guerrero

– WWE, Aiden English and Vickie Guerrero posted messages to remember Eddie Guerrero on what would have been his fiftieth birthday. WWE posted video of Eddie from a 2003 episode of Smackdown spraying Big Show with sewage, while Vickie and Aiden — the latter of whom married Eddie and Vickie’s daughter Shaul — remembered the WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter and Instagram, respectively:

article topics :

Aiden English, Eddie Guerrero, Vickie Guerrero, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading