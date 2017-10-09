wrestling / News
WWE, Aiden English & Vickie Guerrero Remember Eddie Guerrero on His Birthday
– WWE, Aiden English and Vickie Guerrero posted messages to remember Eddie Guerrero on what would have been his fiftieth birthday. WWE posted video of Eddie from a 2003 episode of Smackdown spraying Big Show with sewage, while Vickie and Aiden — the latter of whom married Eddie and Vickie’s daughter Shaul — remembered the WWE Hall of Famer on Twitter and Instagram, respectively:
Happy birthday #eddieguerrero ! You are loved and missed everyday! pic.twitter.com/zOu9A3KLGl
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 9, 2017
Today everybody is celebrating your birthday sharing pics and videos from matches and television segments – things I'll too remember forever as a fan…but it's THIS that I'll never have enough words to truly describe the amazing gift you've given me. Everyday I'm reminded of your kindness, love, and sense of family because I see it in her eyes. I'll never get a chance to say it too you but I'll say it all the same…thank you and Happy Birthday.