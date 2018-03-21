WWE to Air The Greatest Royal Rumble on The WWE Network

According to Pwinsider, it appears that WWE will air the Greatest Royal Rumble on the WWE Network. The site notes that a reader sent word overnight that he went to cancel his WWE Network subscription and when he did, a screen pointing out all of the future live programming that would be on the Network came up, including a listing for the Greatest Royal Rumble. The site also says they replicated the cancellation experiment and got the same. The event, which takes place April 27th, is slated to feature the first 50-competitor Royal Rumble match, as well as seven title matches.