WWE Airing Top 25 Raw Moments Special on Network This Month

– WWE has announced a new WWE Network special, the top 25 moments from Raw, on January 15th. WWE.com is running a poll asking fans to vote for their favorite moments, which will be counted down on the special.

The list of moments are as follows:

* John Cena is drafted to Raw (June 6, 2005)

* Triple H crashes Test and Stephanie’s wedding (Nov. 29, 1999)

* Bubba Ray Dudley powerbombs Mae Young off the stage (March 13, 2000)

* Lita and Trish Stratus main-event Raw (Dec. 6, 2004)

* Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho host The Festival of Friendship (Feb. 13, 2017)

* Chris Jericho’s Y2J debut in WWE (Aug. 9, 1999)

* “Stone Cold” Steve Austin stuns Mr. McMahon (Sept. 22, 1997)

* Brock Lesnar returns to WWE after an eight-year absence (Apr. 2, 2012)

* D-Generation X Invade WCW at the Norfolk Scope (Apr. 27, 1998)

* Shane McMahon returns to Raw after a six-year absence (Feb. 22, 2016)

* CM Punk delivers a message to the WWE Universe (June 27, 2011)

* Mick Foley wins his first WWE Championship (Jan. 4, 1999)

* “Stone Cold” Steve Austin confronts Mike Tyson (Jan. 19, 1998)

* Roman Reigns reacts to retiring The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 (Apr. 3, 2017)

* Daniel Bryan’s “Yes Movement” occupies Raw (March 10, 2014)

* 1-2-3 Kid upsets Razor Ramon (May 17, 1993)

* Shane McMahon buys WCW away from Mr. McMahon (March 26, 2001)

* “Stone Cold” Steve Austin visits Mr. McMahon in the hospital (Oct. 5, 1998)

* Triple H and The Undertaker silent staredown leading to WrestleMania XXVII (Feb. 21, 2011)

* Jeff Hardy soars off the Tron (Jan. 14, 2008)

* “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gives The Corporation a beer bath (March 22, 1999)

* Seth Rollins turns his back on The Shield (June 2, 2014)

* Edge bids farewell to the WWE Universe (Apr. 11, 2011)

* Mankind hosts “This is Your Life” for The Rock (Sept. 27, 1999)

* Mr. McMahon introduces Eric Bischoff as the new Raw General Manager (July 15, 2002)