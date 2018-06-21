WWE Airing WWE UK Championship Tournament First-Round Marathon Tomorrow

– Ahead of Monday’s WWE UK Championship Tournament broadcast, WWE will be airing the first round matches on social media…

The 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament concludes this Monday on WWE Network, but if you’re looking to catch up on all the action that’s transpired so far, the ultimate primer — the U.K. Championship Tournament First-Round Marathon — is on its way! Starting tomorrow at noon ET, the WWE Universe will be able to catch all eight First-Round Matches in their entirety as they stream back-to-back-to-back on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Catch the likes of acclaimed Irishman Jordan Devlin, “Liverpool’s No. 1” Zack Gibson, technical wizard Jack Gallagher, “Kiwi Buzzsaw” Travis Banks, “Iron King” Joe Coffey and more as they vie for the opportunity to challenge WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne for the title at the NXT U.K. Championship special, streaming this Tuesday on WWE Network. Check it all out Friday at noon!

You can read 411’s reviews of the eight matches (videos included) here, here, and here.