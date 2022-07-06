wrestling / News
WWE Airs Vignette With QR Code On NXT Great American Bash
July 5, 2022 | Posted by
WWE aired a mysterious vignette containing a QR Code on tonight’s Great American Bash episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show featured a QR Code that aired against a black screen. Scanning it took fans to the following website containing “8:10:11” in white font against a black background.
It’s not yet clear what this is for. The WWE.com URL for the directed page is “BR81011,” so make of that what you will.
