WWE Airs Vignette With QR Code On NXT Great American Bash

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE aired a mysterious vignette containing a QR Code on tonight’s Great American Bash episode of NXT. Tuesday night’s show featured a QR Code that aired against a black screen. Scanning it took fans to the following website containing “8:10:11” in white font against a black background.

It’s not yet clear what this is for. The WWE.com URL for the directed page is “BR81011,” so make of that what you will.

