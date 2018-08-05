WWE News: AJ Styles on His Return to Smackdown on Tuesday, The Miz Says He Doesn’t Have a Worthy Opponent Yet for Summerslam, and Cellphone Digit Game for TakeOver and Summerslam

– AJ Styles tweeted on his return to Smackdown Live on Tuesday, August 7 in Orlando, Florida. You can check out his words directed at Samoa Joe on Twitter below.

I’ve heard the words.

I know what he said.

And now I make my return to #SDLive THIS Tuesday in Orlando, FL. I’ve made my presence known there before … this time won’t be any different. pic.twitter.com/zpLSS7Li5P — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) August 5, 2018

– The Miz posted the following photo and message on his Twitter account. He noted that he’s carrying Smackdown Live and doesn’t have a worthy opponent for Summerslam.

The face you make when you carry #SDLive, have a hit show #MizAndMrs and don’t have a worthy opponent for a #Summerslam match. pic.twitter.com/SPW0YdykB8 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 5, 2018

– WWE posted a cellphone digit game for fans to try to hype up Summerslam and NXT TakeOver for next weekend in Brooklyn.