WWE News: AJ Styles on His Return to Smackdown on Tuesday, The Miz Says He Doesn’t Have a Worthy Opponent Yet for Summerslam, and Cellphone Digit Game for TakeOver and Summerslam

August 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AJ Styles Smackdown

– AJ Styles tweeted on his return to Smackdown Live on Tuesday, August 7 in Orlando, Florida. You can check out his words directed at Samoa Joe on Twitter below.

– The Miz posted the following photo and message on his Twitter account. He noted that he’s carrying Smackdown Live and doesn’t have a worthy opponent for Summerslam.

– WWE posted a cellphone digit game for fans to try to hype up Summerslam and NXT TakeOver for next weekend in Brooklyn.

