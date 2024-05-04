WWE News: AJ Styles Slaps Cody Rhodes On WWE SmackDown, A-Town Down Under Retain Tag Team Titles

– AJ Styles wasn’t down with Cody Rhodes, slapping him on this week’s Smackdown ahead of their WWE Backlash match. Friday’s show was main evented by a segment between the two in which they had a back and forth with a couple minor barbs.

At the end of the segment, Styles put up his hand for the “Two Sweet” gesture and Cody went to follow suit but Styles slapped Rhodes instead before leaving.

– A-Town Down Under successfully defended the WWE Tag Team Championships for the first time on Smackdown, defeating the Street Profits on tonight’s show: