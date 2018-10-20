Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s WWE Supershow in Boston: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Triple Threat Match Featured

– Per PWInsider, here is the updated lineup for tomorrow’s WWE super-show set for Boston, Massachusetts at the TDBank Garden Arena. The event is set to feature Superstars from both Raw and Smackdown. There will also be an epic Triple Threat Match with AJ Styles facing Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match

* The Shield vs. Braun Strowman & WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

* Rey Mysterio & Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton & Andrade “Cien” Almas

* Also appearing are Charlotte Flair, New Day, Rusev, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Carmella, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bar, Finn Balor and more.