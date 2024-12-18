– The Unholy Union made an appearance on tonight’s WWE NXT to to confront Fatal Influence. Tuesday night’s show saw Fatal Influence backstage watching a segment involving Gigi Dolin, Shotzi and Tatum Paxley where the three babyfaces talked about their rivalry with the trio.

Fatal Influence mocked Dolin, Shotzi and Paxley until Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn showed up. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions said that the babyfaces were projecting harmony while the Fatal Influence was giving turmoil:

– Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe were still at odds on tonight’s show about their loss on last week’s NXT, and Wes Lee didn’t help the matter. Igwe and DuPont lost to Hank & Tank on last week’s episode and Igwe rejected a handshake after the match. Tonight’s show saw the two arguing backstage about the matter as they walked into the locker room where Lee was in the background. Lee approached the two and said that Igwe had the right idea and that friends were overrated: