– WWE Raw star Alba Fyre’s mother has passed away. Fyre posted to her Instagram account to reveal the sad news and pay tribute to her mother, as you can see below. She wrote:

“The world won’t be the same without you. love you mum.”

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Fyre and her family.

