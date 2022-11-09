WWE News: Alba Fyre Takes Out Jacy Jayne on WWE NXT, SCRYPTS Teases Debut Next Week

Alba Fyre stayed true to her word to take out Toxic Attraction one week at a time, laying out Jacy Jayne on this week’s WWE NXT. Tonight’s show saw Jayne FaceTime with Mandy Rose in the car after leaving the mall, in which they talked about Gigi being out of action due to Fyre’s attack last week. As they were talking about avoiding the Capitol Wrestling Center so that they wouldn’t be attacked, lights flashed behind Jayne. She stopped for the assumed mall cop but it was of course, Fyre, who took Jayne out and told Mandy she was talking the title next week:

– During tonight’s show, the Capitol Wrestling Center was shut down during a conversation by Vic Joseph and Booker T for a message from SCRYPTS. The message broadcast on the Trons in the arena and read:

“My name is written on the walls. My voice sounds through the halls and soon, I’ll be in ‘NXT’ to watch the whole thing fall. Pain is truly among thee, imagine what will happen, has happened. As it was always meant to be.”