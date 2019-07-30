– WWE posted a new clip from Ride Along featuring Ricochet and Aleister Black.

– The WWE NXT TV tapings scheduled for Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12 from Full Sail University quickly sold out after going on sale this past Friday morning. The tapings will help build to NXT TakeOver: WarGames III, which will be held on November 23. The next set of NXT TV tapings will be Aug. 15 following NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

– EVOLVE released a new mini-doc looking at their 10th Anniversary show, which aired on the WWE Network and featured EVOLVE alum such at Matt Riddle, Akira Tozawa, Adam Cole, and Drew Gulak.